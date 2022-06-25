City, county and state governments with a coastline along the Atlantic Ocean do what they can to prepare for even the slightest blow from one of Mother Nature’s seaborne calamities. They meet, exchange ideas, practice a list of what ifs.
Unfortunately, when a hurricane beads in on a shoreline, it’s no holds barred. No amount of planning or practice can fully prepare a government or a community and its people for the widespread devastation a high-category Atlantic storm can cause.
Charleston and inland cities and counties found this to be true when Hugo, a hurricane with a spread larger than the state itself, roared ashore in 1989. Florida did too three years later when Andrew pounded the state in 1992. In 2005, New Orleans and those who lived there were lucky to get out alive when Katrina flooded its streets and tore the coastline to pieces. Some 1,833 men, women and children perished in that disaster.
No amount of pre-thought or preparation could have braced them for what nature imposed on them.
All one could say for sure as they gazed upon the devilment that had been unleashed by Hugo, Andrew and Katrina is that the death toll could have been worse. It was the planning, the exchange of ideas and the practice that kept it from being so.
While media based in places safe from the merciless hand of Atlantic storms freely bashed the defenses of traumatized communities, anyone who knew anything knew better. Those toiling to prepare their cities for violent visits from the sea were heroes. Their dedication and commitment to life kept the sometimes brutally savage hand of nature from taking more than it did. They prevented a greater loss of life.
Preparing for whatever ugly surprise nature is about to inflict upon a populated shore is difficult at best but easier with the assistance of citizens. Heeding the advice of weather experts and emergency personnel is an enormous help.
There are even a few maintenance chores property owners and businesses can undertake in advance to minimize the damage of catastrophic winds and tides months beforehand. Dead trees and dying branches close to habitable structures or power lines, for example, could be removed months before the arrival of hurricane season. After seeing the damage they often cause when hit by ferocious winds, a mayor of a small town flattened by Hugo wondered when insurance companies were going to begin offering free or discount tree trimming services to policyholders.
Any loose boards or any weakness in the exterior walls of homes or businesses that can be exploited by heavy gusts ought to be repaired without delay.
These are but a few suggestions how residents can strengthen their communities against the fury of a superstorm. There is no better time to start than now. Hurricane season began June 1, and the coast is only weeks away from the start of the scariest part of it.