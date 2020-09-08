Unthinkable. Unimaginable. Unbelievable. Pick your favorite descriptor because they all apply to what happened a year ago today in the St. Simons Sound.
In the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 8, 2019, the freighter Golden Ray was on its way out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 cars and a crew of 24. But it was obvious early that something was wrong. The vessel would capsize in the sound between St. Simons and Jekyll Islands.
Once word got out that a ship had been disabled in the sound, there were probably few who pictured that it would it be one of the many car haulers that frequently come through the Port of Brunswick. The dead of night made it tough to see exactly what had happened in the sound, but the rising sun shined a light on one of the most shocking sights anyone who has lived or visited the Golden Isles would ever see.
The incident drew plenty of observers to the St. Simons pier to watch. What many didn’t know was the state of the people who were on board. First responders sprang into action to rescue the 24 crew members on board the vessel. Twenty of them would be accounted for early in the process. It would take another day and a half to find and rescue the missing crew.
Whatever else happened, the most important thing was that the incident passed without any fatalities. The U.S. Coast Guard showed its mettle, determination and skill in rescuing the four that were trapped. It is the kind of heroism that shouldn’t be forgotten, though we bet those involved would just say they were doing what needed to be done.
Once the crew was secure, environmental concerns moved to the forefront. The unique natural beauty of the Golden Isles has always been its calling card. The immediate aftermath saw globs of oil washing up in areas and marsh grass marked by oil. The environmental fallout from the Golden Ray will have to be monitored for years to come to make sure there is no long-term damage to the marine and plant life in the Isles.
One year since the incident, the Golden Ray still sits in the sound. The Unified Command in charge of clean up and removal of the ship — Coast Guard, the state Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems — paused its operations until October due to hurricane season. The ship is set to be cut into pieces and removed by barge.
We doubt anyone who was around when the news first broke that a freighter had tipped over in the sound will ever forget the day. The Golden Ray remains a unique event that has seen its share of twist and turns over the last year.
We look forward to the day when the final piece is removed from the sound. But even before that day arrives, it is worth celebrating the men and women who are taking on this monumental task.
We pray that everything goes smoothly and that soon we will be able to look out on the horizon without seeing the familiar sight of a red and blue vessel sticking out from the sound.