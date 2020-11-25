To say 2020 has been a rough year is like saying it hurts to get punched in the face by Mike Tyson — the descriptor is technically correct, but it doesn’t fully convey the weight of what is happening.
A lot of us feel like we’ve gone 12 rounds with the former heavyweight champ. Most of that can be attributed to an out-of-nowhere sucker punch delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loss of life during the pandemic has been staggering as more than 255,000 in the U.S. alone have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The pandemic’s side effects on our society have also been distressing as many suffered economic and emotional hardships.
In the backdrop of all of that negativity, some may find it hard to focus on the positive. But as Thanksgiving approaches, we are thankful for several things in this dreadful year.
First, we are thankful to the frontline workers — doctors, nurses, paramedics and others — who are fighting the battle against COVID-19. These selfless people are putting their own lives in danger to help those in need.
We are also thankful for our families and friends. This year, with stay-at-home orders, we’ve been able to spend even more time with our immediate families. At the same time, we also had to spend a lot less time with those we care about that don’t live as close. Both proved how much we rely on each other to get through these trying days.
Humans, though, are adaptable. Technology allows us to stay in contact with those we couldn’t see on an everyday basis. We are thankful for every FaceTime and Zoom call and for those loved ones we couldn’t see in person.
Speaking of virtual communication, we are also thankful to all the teachers who went from instructing students in person to doing so online. We know that kind of jolt in the middle of a school year is tough, but we are thankful to have such dedicated educators who adjusted on the fly to continue to provide lessons to our students.
We are also incredibly thankful for the things that are easily taken for granted. With so many lost jobs and wages, we should be thankful for the paycheck that arrives every week, two weeks or month that allows us to feed, clothe and protect our families.
We are thankful that more people are going back to work after so many lost that ability through no fault of their own but due to the pandemic. And we are especially thankful for those who were there to offer help with food, groceries and the like when so many were struggling.
We are thankful for all of these things and many more, but most of all we are thankful for all of our readers and supporters. Without you, we would not be able to provide the services we do. Thank you for continuing to be in our corner this year.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the Golden Isles and beyond.