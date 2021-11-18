When five dangerous men are able to escape from a jail all at once, it is time to review the policies and procedures regarding the necessary objective of keeping the wolves separated from human populations. Five escaped the Pulaski County Detention Center Friday, one of whom remained on the lam until Wednesday.
According to reports, the inmates overcame two guards Friday night. They found keys to a vehicle and fled the central Georgia facility in Hawkinsville with relative ease.
Two were recaptured Sunday after breaking into vehicles. Two others, one of whom faces charges of felony murder in the killing of two men, were hiding in a mobile home in Warner Robins and were taken back into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday. The last one, also facing felony murder charges, was caught late Wednesday in Warner Robins.
Fortunately, and at least to anyone’s knowledge, no harm came to any individual outside the jail during their escape. Authorities warned the public to be on the lookout for them. The advisory included a warning that the men were dangerous.
That’s fine and good, but the question remains, just how easy is it to escape from a county lockup or prison? Is there a state-mandated safety plan or procedure, as well as deputy or jailer training guidelines, that must be followed and, if so, is anyone in authority monitoring compliance?
The public has heard a lot this year from top government officials about the responsibility of protecting inmates from harm when in custody. Sheriffs, prison wardens and jailers should not have to be told that. It is their duty to ensure the safety of the men and women society is confining behind bars.
It also is their responsibility to protect the public from potentially dangerous criminals, especially those who stand accused of taking a life or lives. Jails and prisons are society’s way of keeping criminals away from the people who follow the rules, obey the laws and respect the lives of others.
It goes without saying that jail and prison breaks are a rarity. What should concern the public are reports of the difficulty of finding men and women who are willing to take on the job of jail security. It was tough before; it’s even tougher during the pandemic.
The state, counties and cities should evaluate prison and detention center safety and make whatever adjustments are necessary to protect inmates and society.