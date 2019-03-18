The last time Ernie Andrus was in the Golden Isles, he was surrounded by a crowd cheering him on as the then 93-year-old finished a cross-country trek from San Diego to the Golden Isles in August 2016.
The World War II veteran, now 95 years old, used East Beach as his starting point for his latest journey across America. He did so with another large crowd enthusiastically sending him off on his journey.
The reason for both of his trips is to raise money for the LST-325 Ship Memorial. Andrus was one of the crew that brought the LST-325 back from the Isles of Crete, Greece, to the United States. Of the 1,000-plus LSTs that were built during World War II, the LST-325 is the only one left that is not only fully restored, but also operational.
Andrus is raising the money to return the LST-325 to Normandy for a D-Day memorial service and to beach the ship at the same location it was on D-Day. That was also the reason for his first run, but Andrus came up short of his goal.
Like any true go-getter, Andrus isn’t giving up on the dream. It’s just one of the many qualities that endears the veteran to any community he visits.
Both times Andrus has come to town, Isles residents have come out in full force to cheer him on. It’s not hard to see why Andrus is such an inspirational figure for many. He is a legitimate American hero fighting to help preserve a piece of history.
After his last cross-country journey, Andrus became the oldest person to run across the U.S. He’s looking to break his own record again by running 13 miles a day. Andrus said the whole journey will take about five years. He’s hoping to finish up when he turns 100.
Whether the Golden Isles is the first step on his journey or his last, we are proud to be on the itinerary for Andrus’ trip. Good luck and stay safe on your long journey.
We encourage everyone to consider helping Andrus’ cause and donating to support his run. You can do so at coast2coastruns.com.