A growing number of public schools around the country are majorly bent on sending this nation into a freefall toward mediocrity and beyond. Their latest absurd push is known nationally as “equitable grading.”

Like most new terms cobbled together in the 21st century, the name is misleading. In this case, “equitable grading” means no grading at all. Some schools and school systems adopting the policy forgo testing altogether.

