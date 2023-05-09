A growing number of public schools around the country are majorly bent on sending this nation into a freefall toward mediocrity and beyond. Their latest absurd push is known nationally as “equitable grading.”
Like most new terms cobbled together in the 21st century, the name is misleading. In this case, “equitable grading” means no grading at all. Some schools and school systems adopting the policy forgo testing altogether.
Homework? Under the “equitable grading” system, a student can opt not to do it without sweating the consequences. No grade is given. An individual who spent an entire evening at home playing on the computer or watching television will earn in school exactly what the student who struggled hours with a school assignment does.
The men and women advocating this valueless concept claim it levels the playing field. It helps those who lack the support system at home that students who excel in school have. The no-grade policy is all inclusive. It rewards everyone, including those who fail to attend class.
This concept is leveling something all right. It is leveling this nation’s ability to compete in the world.
Proponents of this system feel grades are discriminatory. Test scores unfairly discriminate against those who do not study or perform well. Remove the grading system, and everyone happily advances, or so the theory goes.
There is a hole in this theory the size of Texas. Without any incentive, many of those who perform well today will join the ranks of traditionally low-performing students. Why bother relinquishing fun time for study if the energy invested or the outcome does not matter?
Of course, there will be those who will study and perform well, but the number of achievers will drop considerably. It is not easy to convince a child the value of studying. Imagine how much tougher it will be with an “equitable grading” system.
How apropos that one of the municipalities where this concept is being tried is Las Vegas, a city where gambling the future is second nature.
Keep your fingers crossed that this new grading program ends up in the trash heap of bad ideas, the very place it belongs.