On behalf of the generation of individuals and families today and tomorrow, we urge the state EPD to reject the permit request now before it to allow a mining operation in close proximity to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. No risky man-made endeavor should be allowed anywhere near this vastly diverse 630 square mile wetland.

The life or death of the permit request, batted back and forth among various government agencies, is now in the hands of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division in Atlanta. We ask that it tread carefully here, very carefully.

More from this section