Anyone staying abreast of the battle being waged over a permit request to mine for minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp must now be wondering what it is going to take to convince the state EPD to deny the application. Do regulators with the Environmental Protection Division need a ton of dried up swampland to fall on their heads?

Set aside for a moment all the calls by environmental groups, members of Georgia’s congressional delegation, including both senators, to protect the Okefenokee Swamp and the push to add it to the list of World Heritage Sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Forget the chorus of pleas from top officials with the Fish and Wildlife Service imploring the state to shield the natural environment from human intrusion by rejecting the request.

