Anyone staying abreast of the battle being waged over a permit request to mine for minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp must now be wondering what it is going to take to convince the state EPD to deny the application. Do regulators with the Environmental Protection Division need a ton of dried up swampland to fall on their heads?
Set aside for a moment all the calls by environmental groups, members of Georgia’s congressional delegation, including both senators, to protect the Okefenokee Swamp and the push to add it to the list of World Heritage Sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Forget the chorus of pleas from top officials with the Fish and Wildlife Service imploring the state to shield the natural environment from human intrusion by rejecting the request.
Suspend all thought about any of that and focus on the warnings from these experts. Hydrology professors from the University of Georgia and now from Duke University, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State University, Georgia State University, the University of Florida and the University of Virginia. In a letter to the EPD, they urge the state to change its gage selection to a more realistic point of measurement.
The state environmental agency plans to use a location all the way in Macclenny, Florida, to determine the effects of mining on the hydrology of the swamp.
Professors at 11 universities say that would be a bad idea. EPD needs to monitor effects from a closer point.
“To have relevance and value, EPD’s water withdrawal analyses must be redone using data from the USGS gage at Moniac, Georgia,” C. Rhett Jackson, a professor at the University of Georgia, said. That letter bears his signature and the signatures of the 10 others.
Put another way, the state might as well take still shots of the surface of the moon for all the good it will do.
The gage in Moniac is “ideal for analyzing potential impacts to swamp hydrology of consumptive ground water withdrawals beneath Trail Ridge,” Jackson said.
Georgia hydrologists have already predicted a negative impact. They say a mining operation will adversely affect the hydrology of the swamp. When that happens, expect awful influences on the flora and subsequently on the fauna.