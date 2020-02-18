The beaches, sounds and rivers mean everything to us. When they’re healthy, marine and shore life flourish. There’s fish to catch, and shrimp and crab aplenty to feed the creatures of the sea and to favor dinner tables with delicious seafood.
As most already know, the rewards to a coastal community are even greater than that. Healthy waterways and clean beaches are vitally important to the economy of Brunswick and the Golden Isles. They’re the very magnets that draw legions of tourists to our community. These guests are critical to the livelihoods of our neighbors and friends. Visitors sustain thousands of jobs and paychecks.
So excuse us if we seem a bit overprotective of our saltwater environment at times. Times like right now following a legal challenge filed in federal court Thursday seeking an injunction to stop the existing plan to remove the Golden Ray, the auto-carrier that has remained overturned in the harbor for months. One salvage company is questioning the awarding of the contract by the U.S. Coast Guard to another salvage operation.
The filing enumerates the reasons why the injunction should be granted.
What we find alarming is the part where it claims there is a way to cut up the vessel and pluck out the four thousand vehicles still aboard the Golden Ray that would be a lower risk to the environment. Oil and other fluids can do nasty things to a beach.
We’ll refrain from taking sides in what could become a legal tug-of-war. Like the majority of residents, we lack the knowledge and expertise to say one plan is better or worse than the other. Our only concern is the environment.
We rely on the judgment of experts, the U.S. Coast Guard and its contractors, to be as sure as they can be that the process used will pose the least threat to the water, shoreline and our economy.
Time is too short to spend months wrestling over this issue. Hurricane season is approaching. It would be to the benefit of all to have cleared the harbor of the Golden Ray before the start of the 2020 Atlantic storm season.