Remember when you were a kid and your mom or dad would tell you something important, but you would just shrug it off? Then remember when they told you again, sometimes with a more stern tone if you had broken the rule they told you, and you got the message that what they had to say was pretty important?
We have spoken about the needs of downtown Brunswick repeatedly. We have done so for the same reason parents repeat themselves to children — we care deeply about making downtown Brunswick the best it can be.
Recent stories in The News have showcased some of the successes of downtown Brunswick. We’ve talked to people like Bill Bernstein, who is filling up the buildings he owns with tenants, and Susan Bates, owner of the popular establishment Tipsy McSway’s, about how downtown is thriving.
Something we have harped on for a while, though, is the need for more housing in the downtown area. It’s not just something we believe. William ‘Skip’ Mounts, dean of the School of Business and Public Administration at College of Coastal Georgia, believes it too. He told The News in a story that ran Feb. 9 that year-round residents are needed to bring in more businesses. That can only happen if more housing is created downtown.
One person who is helping remedy the situation is Jay Jenkins, who is turning the former Parker Kaufman building into a combination of retail space downstairs and living space upstairs.
We applaud Jenkins for his vision to bring more apartments to the area. The project will take some time to come together, but it will be worth it. We see the future office space and residences making a trendy home for store owners or students of College of Coastal Georgia wanting to be part of a hip and bustling downtown.
We hope there are more developers who are willing to follow Jenkins’ lead who are willing to take a chance on what downtown Brunswick could be and bring more housing to the area. We’d like to see that entrepreneurial spirit catch fire and turn spaces not being used into desirable places to live. There is no time like the present for other entrepreneurs to go ahead and do as Jenkins has done — lay claim to residential and commercial space downtown — because we see signs definitely pointing in an upward direction.
Of course, we can think of one place that would be perfect. The site of the former Oglethorpe Hotel was going to be a behemoth of a convention center that the city didn’t need.
The city commission did the right thing by rejecting a motion to borrow $5 million to go with the remaining $2.5 million in SPLOST funds it would take to fund the project.
There are some that are still pushing for a conference center at the site. What we would like to see is that land follow something closer to what Jenkins is doing with his building — a mixture of retail and living space, perhaps achieved through a partnership between the city and a private developer, that would fulfill the needs of downtown Brunswick more than a conference center ever would.