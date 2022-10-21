The stunning vistas of the Golden Isles are hard to ignore, especially when there are a variety of ways to enjoy them. One of the most popular is exploring one of the many waterways via kayak, canoe or paddleboard.
When out in Mother Nature’s majesty, however, it is important to remember that we can’t always bend it to our will — no matter how much humans try to do so. That is something two kayakers and their dog found out this past weekend in the marsh around St. Simons Island.
The duo and their furry friend were stranded a quarter of a mile into the marsh by a receding high tide. The predicament got sticky enough that the U.S. Coast Guard had to come in with a helicopter to lift out the stranded kayakers and their dog.
Thankfully, the issue was resolved without serious injury coming to any of the stuck adventurers. It should, however, serve as a learning experience for anyone else who wants to explore the Isles’ waterways.
The two kayakers learned a lesson that Sea Palms residents Jack and Kay Candler also learned — the tide is not to be messed with when it comes to kayaking in the Isles. Avid kayakers, the couple found themselves at the mercy of the tides years ago. They were able to walk out through the thick marsh muck, but it wasn’t easy. Jack Candler told The News it was scary and intimidating trying to get through the mud.
We want residents and visitors to enjoy the natural splendor of the island, but they should do as safely as possible. If you are a novice at kayaking or new to the area, make sure you have an understanding about key factors such as the times for high tide and low tide. The water level difference between the two can be staggering, as some little creeks dissipate a great deal during low tide.
If you are planning to explore, it also helps to know alternate spots where you can exit the water in case of an emergency. You should also keep a close eye on the weather so that you aren’t caught up in a dangerous storm.
Be sure to tell someone where you are going, what route you expect to take and when you expect to return. If you are not back by a certain time, that person can call for help. It also helps to bring along some kind of device — be it cellphone, radio or something else — to communicate if you need help.
The beauty of the Golden Isles is quite the sight to behold, but don’t let your eagerness get in the way of preparation. Plan the best you can and be prepared to adjust to your situation so that you aren’t left to fend for yourself in the marsh.