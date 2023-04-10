If you have been around for a few springs, you have probably heard some version of the proverb “March winds bring April showers; April showers bring May flowers.”
Recent weather, though, shows the gutsy winds don’t stay in March. They often accompany the April showers, which the Golden Isles experienced over the weekend.
Spring is a volatile month when it comes to weather. While there will be plenty of sunny days over the next two months, there is also the threat of rain and severe storms.
Thunderstorms are basically the result of warm, moist air from the tropics mixing with the cooler air from the polar regions. That puts an area sandwiched between the tropics and the North Pole, like our part of the world, in an ideal spot for such violent storms to form. Which is why it is important for everyone in the Isles to be aware as we enter a typically turbulent time of the of the year for weather phenomenon.
The easiest thing you can do is something most people already do — keep an eye on the weather. Meteorologists may be maligned by some, but they do a great job of forecasting when conditions could be ripe for severe weather. If the forecast calls for a high chance of storms, make sure your household is prepared and knows what to do if one of those storms becomes severe.
Being weather aware is always important, but it is especially crucial when you have outdoor activities planned. If your plans involve a trip to the beach, a day in the park or other activities, it is vital to know if there is a big storm on the horizon.
If you are caught outside as a storm approaches, it is imperative that you get to a safe spot. Lightning can strike from many miles away so the safest thing to do is head inside at the first sign of a storm. According to the National Weather Service, substantial buildings and hard-topped vehicles are safe options in a lightning storm while small sheds, rain shelters and open vehicles are not.
There are other things to watch beyond the skies. The Golden Isles’ beaches have been crowded the last few weeks. If you are going to the beach, you will also want to pay attention to the tides and rip currents. Dangerous rip currents can pull even the most experienced swimmers out to sea without warning.
Glynn County is under a coastal flood advisory, high surf advisory and a high rip current risk for the next few days. If you are planning a beach day this week, be sure to keep an eye on both the seas and the skies.