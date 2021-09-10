It seems like it has been an eternity since the Golden Ray tipped over in the St. Simons Sound. In truth, it has been two years and two days since the massive car carrier crashed into the sound, causing a stir that has yet to dissipate in the Isles.
The incident occurred before dawn on Sept. 8, 2019 and by the time the sun came up, people had crammed into the area around the St. Simons Pier trying to get a look at what was going on.
What was unknown to many at the time was that four crewmen of the Golden Ray remained trapped deep inside the ship’s engine room. Nor did they know the heroics of Coast Guardsmen, local tugboat crews and others who worked through the dark hours to save the other 20 souls onboard at the time of the shipwreck. Miraculously, the four trapped crewmen were plucked from a hole cut in the hull some 36 hours later.
Once everyone on board was accounted for, the obvious question was how to remove the gargantuan vessel from the sound in its broken state? It took months for Unified Command (a joint command structure in charge of the ship’s removal made up of the Coast Guard, state Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems) to put together a plan.
It was determined that the Golden Ray would be cut into eight sections at the hands of the VB 10,000, which is essentially a giant floating crane dragging a chain through the ship to cut it into pieces. Unfortunately, the process hasn’t been a smooth one.
First, the effort, like every other aspect of our lives since March 2020, has had to deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. To mitigate that, Unified Command set up a bubble for those directly involved with the salvage operation at Epworth last September.
Second, the operation has gone through many stops and starts along the way. The first cut wasn’t made until November 2020, nearly 14 months after the car carrier tipped over. The cuts have also been difficult to complete. It was initially believed cuts would take 24 hours. That estimate turned out to be mere wishful thinking. Some cuts took eight days while others took eight weeks.
Third, and the most concerning for residents, is the environmental issues caused by the removal effort. Oil leaks have been especially problematic, with a big leak over the summer causing the black goo to foul up along the beaches of St. Simons, marshes and even the Johnson rocks.
We don’t know what the long-term environmental effects from the Golden Ray wreck will be. Hopefully, no permanent damage has been done. While there has been some missteps, we believe that Unified Command has been sincere in its efforts to prevent problems.
Removing the Golden Ray was never going to be an easy endeavor. With the final cut complete, the light at the end of the tunnel can finally be seen.
We appreciate the thousands of hours of work that have gone into getting us this far, and we look forward to the day that the view between St. Simons and Jekyll islands is no longer obstructed by the Golden Ray.