You never know when a child or teen will find what becomes a lifelong passion. Just look at the story of Waynesville’s Chet Kirby as an example.

Kirby was 13 years old when he jumped off a boat at the MacKay River Bridge. His landing wasn’t very smooth as a fossilized tiger shark tooth got stuck in his foot.

More from this section

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.