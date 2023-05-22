You never know when a child or teen will find what becomes a lifelong passion. Just look at the story of Waynesville’s Chet Kirby as an example.
Kirby was 13 years old when he jumped off a boat at the MacKay River Bridge. His landing wasn’t very smooth as a fossilized tiger shark tooth got stuck in his foot.
That incident was the first fossil that Kirby ever found. He’s found a whole lot more since that fateful day. You can see them at his home in Waynesville as part of it serves as the Kirby Kids Fossil Museum.
Kirby’s story is likely to resonate with many as there are plenty of people who find something they are passionate about at a young age. It may be animals, sports, literature or even something like fossils, but that activity can become an enriching part of their lives and even potentially a future career path.
We bring this up because summer is just around the corner. That means no more school until the next school year starts in August.
We suspect plenty of parents and guardians are looking for ways to help keep their kids both busy and learning during the summer months. Instead of sitting at home all day, we encourage parents and guardians to find activities that could help enrich their child or teen. There are a wide variety of camps and activities offered during the summer months, some free and some paid, that could help ignite a lifelong love for children or teens.
One place to look for potential activities is the Marshes of Glynn Libraries. Both the Brunswick-Glynn County Library and the St. Simons Island Public Library offer a wide variety of summer activities on a wide range of topics.
If you have an active kid who likes sports, there are an array of camps that will not only help keep kids physically active during the summer but also help them learn the finer details of the sports they love.
Camps are for more than sports, too. You can find camps dedicated to music, science and a variety of other endeavors. We encourage you to look around and see if there is a camp that you think your kid will enjoy.
If you have a kid who likes being out in nature, summer is a great time to explore the natural beauty of the Isles. There are a variety of ways to see the splendor of our local scenery whether it is walking, biking or even kayaking or paddleboarding.
Just because school is out, it doesn’t mean learning has to stop. And who knows, they may find something they are really passionate about in the process.