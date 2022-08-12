Consumers are slowly having their wallets pinched a little less by the rampant inflation that has consumed the country in the first part of this year. Slowly, prices are beginning to drop at the pump and at the store.
Still we suspect thousands of Americans have examined their finances in the last few months to see where they can save money — perhaps by cutting something out that they don’t really need.
The Glynn County Board of Elections is also trying to save the county some money — $180,000 to be exact. That is how much it would take to bring the county into compliance with a new law requiring one voting machine for every 250 voters.
The impetus for this new law comes after the 2020 elections where a few counties had long lines on Election Day that forced voters to stand in line for several hours. The problem with this statewide law is that this particular problem wasn’t statewide.
The issues with long lines were primarily restricted to major metro areas such as Fulton County. Long lines have not been an issue in Glynn County and other more rural areas of the state.
Instead of constructing a law that could address the problem areas, the state went with a one-size-fits-all approach. That means Glynn County would need to add more machines at a cost of $180,000 for a problem that doesn’t exist here.
The elections board is complying with the new mandate, but not by buying new machines. The county has borrowed 15 machines from the state to meet the quota, but it also plans to show that it doesn’t need them.
The machines will be set up and ready to go on Election Day, but officials plan to instruct poll workers to direct voters to the county-owned machines in an effort to show it doesn’t need the additional machines.
If the board can show that the county doesn’t need these extra machines, then maybe that will be enough to persuade the General Assembly to take another crack at these quotas.
Voters should not have to spend hours upon hours in line waiting to vote. It is a travesty that some boards run such poor elections that the state had to step in to solve the problem, but this is not a problem in Glynn County. Our elections board and staff have done a tremendous job running elections.
Hopefully the state realizes that a more surgical approach will not only have better results, but also save governments money at a time when they need to save every spare dollar possible to address actual issues.