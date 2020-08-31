It can be infuriating when simple matters become overly complicated for no good reason. Governments and governmental bodies — be they local, state or national — are masters of bogging down simple tasks in complicated bureaucracy. It seems like we were on that path with the vote on the county police department’s future.
To refresh your memory, the Glynn County Police Department has been under fire since a scandal emerged from the former Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team. A GBNET member, a county officer named James Cassada, had an inappropriate relationship with an informant. The relationship, and the surrounding mess involving who knew what about what was going on, put the kibosh on several cases that were working their way through the court system.
The resulting scandal would lead to resignations and charges against GCPD chief John Powell and other officers. It also led to a grand jury presentment that called for the citizens of Glynn County to vote on the department’s future.
Over the objections of county officials, two members of our local state delegation pushed the issue in the legislature. Eventually, a bill was passed and signed that would allow a binding referendum to be held on the police department’s future.
When and how that vote would be, though, became overly complicated. Considering we have the general election coming up in November, the simplest thing to do would be to add the question to the ballot for the upcoming election. There was a complication, as state law requires referendums on a general election ballot to be publicly advertised 90 days in advance. The Glynn County Board of Elections said that would be impossible given the time frame in which the bill was signed.
The board’s solution was to hold a special election the same day as the general election. That plan would require separate polling places, an overly complicated solution to a problem.
Thankfully, the board turned around on their decision after consulting with a counselor from the Secretary of State’s office. The referendum will now be on the general ballot.
We are glad that the board was able to iron out whatever issues they had with putting the vote on the general ballot. Considering the importance of the question being asked, it is vital that we make it easy for voters to have their opinion heard on the matter. To hold a special election on the same day as the general election and at different polling places would have put too much of a burden on voters.
There is also a matter of cost. How many extra polling places, workers and equipment would be required to run both the general election and a special election on the same day. Logistically and financially, it doesn’t make any sense.
In the end, simplicity won out. There’s still the question as to whether the county will sue to block the vote or its results, but at least for now we do not need a special election on the same day as the general election.