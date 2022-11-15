If veteran and newly elected state legislators are looking for measures to champion that would improve the quality of life and the safety of the people they represent, there are a number of ideas they might consider. Shore up whatever needs to be strengthened to prevent more hospitals from going under, beef up penalties for violent crimes and take whatever next steps are necessary to raise Georgia’s record on mental health services from the gutter.

COVID-19 is not the only problem thrashing hospitals. Costs are spiraling out of control from every direction. It’s costing them a large fortune just to keep nurses on staff, and that’s even if they can find them to hire them, a situation likely to get worse.

More from this section

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick

PorchFest 2022, expected to be the largest in the local event's history since it began in 2018, brought many to the historic downtown neighborhoods of Brunswick on Sunday afternoon. Organizers planned for 60 bands and performers on at least 50 porches. Food trucks and other vendors also set …