The Democratic Party of Georgia owes the state and all Georgians an apology, a big apology. When the state legislature passed new election voting measures last year, members of the party rattled their tongues in rant after rant about how overly restrictive the tightened controls were.
Democrats insisted that the Election Integrity Act of 2021 was targeted at a specific segment of the population. They accused the legislators who supported the bill of being racist.
Their voices and concerns traveled all the way to the White House and the Capitol in Washington, where President Biden and other Democratic leaders accused Georgia’s Republican-dominated General Assembly of turning back the clock. They accused Peach State lawmakers of passing “Jim Crowe” laws. Their goal, of course, was to shame the state before the nation and compel it to ditch what advocates of the bill defended as being a step toward improved management of voting.
Criticism by Democrats even cost the state, and Georgians in general, money. The revised voting laws were the reason given by Major League Baseball for pulling its annual all-star baseball game out of Atlanta and moving it to Denver. According to U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1 — and others who stood by the new laws, countering that Democrats were lying for political gain — taking the game away exacted a loss of millions of dollars from Georgia and Atlantans.
The Democratic Party of Georgia indirectly acknowledged it had erred by noting in a recent fundraising email campaign for their candidate for governor the “record turnout” in Tuesday’s primary election.
The party’s email Thursday to media and the party faithful included these statements: “First we kicked Donald Trump out of the White House, flipped the Senate, and won big in local elections in 2020 and 2021. Then we began our work to defend that progress, and a record number of voters turned out to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot in Tuesday’s primary.”
Record number of voters? How does that happen in a state where, as Democrats have been claiming, voting laws depress turnout?
Sounds like the president, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as well as the state’s Democratic Party, were wrong all along. Contrary to their national rants, Georgia’s new voting laws do not prevent people from casting ballots in elections.