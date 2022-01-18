It is both shocking and absurd to think Georgia would need a law like this in the 21st century, but apparently the state does. At least state Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, a Gainesville Republican, thinks so, and he is not alone. His Senate Resolution 363 has 17 other sponsors, including this district’s Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick.
The resolution calls for a constitutional amendment requiring all voters in Georgia elections to be legal citizens of the United States. It has already passed in one committee, the Ethics Committee, where members gave it a greenlight in a 7-2 vote in the first week of the 2022 session of the General Assembly. The two nay votes were cast by two Democrats.
Critics claim a constitutional amendment would be redundant. They say federal and state laws, as well as the U.S. Constitution itself, already prohibit noncitizens from casting ballots in this nation’s elections.
Any poll taken today would undoubtedly indicate that most Georgians would think likewise. What voter registration office, after all, would allow an individual who was a citizen of another country to help decide the outcome of this state and nation’s elections? Hopefully not any.
Some opponents of the constitutional amendment take the argument against it a step further and claim the proposed resolution has racial overtones. Where they pulled this ridiculous counter argument from is anyone’s guess. Either an individual is a citizen or they are not. It is all about citizenship, not race.
Despite the sneers and jeers, Sen. Miller defends his proposal. He says it will clarify the law. The director of external affairs in the office of Georgia Secretary of State, Sam Teasley, tends to agree with him. Teasley uses words like “permissive” to describe the section of state constitution which addresses voting today. “It is not clear,” he says.
If that is an accurate description of how voting is addressed in the state constitution, then, by all means, the legislature should clear it up. If it takes a constitutional amendment to do so, then so be it.
Election integrity should concern Republicans and Democrats. It is incumbent upon both to do whatever is necessary to safeguard the decision-making powers of the men and women who elect them to office and who are actually citizens of this state.