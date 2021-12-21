If Dr. Seuss were alive today and describing the wreck and the subsequent dismantling of the vessel Golden Ray, he might double back on that famous line from the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and use these words: Stink, Stank, Stunk.
The Golden Isles needs to do everything in the community’s power to make sure nothing equally or more unpleasant could be added to that three-word line at a future date.
Environmentalists are right. Everything that can be done should be done to make sure all potentially harmful effects of the wreck and the unprecedented salvage operation have been removed. History has shown the world time and again that hidden trouble can surface long after the engineers and clean-up crews have gone home.
Our public officials might request or demand a thorough inspection by an independent agency of the impact of the over-turned auto-carrier on the area. This includes the sound, beaches, marshlands and tidal creeks.
The people who ought to be at the forefront of this demand are city and county commissioners, the community’s state legislative delegation and the three men who speak for the Golden Isles and the rest of Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. They are in a key position to lobby for a comprehensive after-the-fact analysis of this sensitive coastal environment.
The last thing this community needs is for its children or paying guests to have to worry about stepping or swimming in remnants of the Golden Ray. A lot of fuel and oil leaked from the ship when engineers carved it up into huge chunks. It would benefit everyone, including the local economy and the jobs it produces, to do everything possible and within the knowledge and power of 21st century science to ascertain that no nasty surprises await the Golden Isles down the road.
An environmental surprise also could prove damaging, if not indeed fatal, to our recreational and commercial fishing industries. Both have enough challenges to deal with, including the ongoing pandemic, without having to square off with a latent environmental disaster.
This deeper evaluation of the environment ought to be done as soon as possible, before the checkbook of the responsible party closes.