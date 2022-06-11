It should come as no surprise that a 1970 hit song by The Temptations, “Ball of Confusion,” remains applicable in 2022. This nation has a habit of sweeping some problems under the rug and giving only cursory attention or less to others.
Seldom does it face issues head-on, chisel away at them until they are resolved and move on to the next one. That is what politics and politicians get us: glib double-talk, misplaced blame and a grappling hook that briskly yanks public attention to the next topic of concern before questions are asked about the previous one.
Debates become opportunities for political parties to attempt to add a rung to their climb for power.
Nothing gets done. A quickly departed problem is left to fester until it returns to the public spotlight for an umpteenth time. The cycle continues until those in charge tire of it and pack it away for another generation of politicians to build election campaigns around.
How many decades, for example, has Congress wrestled with immigration? A long time. The nation’s two primary political parties are still arguing over it in 2022, but do not expect much to come of it. It will be returned to the bag of political fodder and remain there until it is needed for another election.
Suicides among youth, much of it fueled by illegal drugs, continues to haunt most every community in this state and nation, and each year politicians passionately promise to tackle it with a gusto and ferocity never seen before. Police and prosecutors do their job — plucking these peddlers of death off the streets and fighting for stiff prison sentences in courtrooms. But they could use the help that those entrusted with government pledge but never deliver.
Gangs are another problem that has drawn enough words and promises from politicians to fill the Grand Canyon twice over, yet the problem is only getting worse. These punks are pushing drugs to our children, shooting up neighborhoods and intimidating anyone who threatens to stand in their way. They can do all of this and more because police and prosecutors are battling this crisis alone. The cavalry never arrives. Help pledged by state and federal candidates seeking office seldom materializes, and when it does, it is so insignificant that it is rarely recognized as being anything more than token assistance.
Until Georgians and their fellow Americans start fielding and electing men and women to office who mean what they say, expect nothing to change. Ten years from now, 50 years from now, immigration, suicides and gangs will continue to be a plague on this state and nation.