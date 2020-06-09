An official with the Glynn County School System says public education in the Golden Isles will likely be able to survive the upcoming new fiscal year without having to pile more taxes onto the tired backs of residents. That was the good news of the day from Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for the school system, during a recent work session of the board of education.
There are two reasons why the board will be able to get through the 12 months following July 1 without having to add to the millage rate.
First, Preston said, new revenue figures released by the state for its coffers reflect an improved picture. State officials are predicting an 11 percent drop in revenue intake due to the impact of COVID-19 on commercial activity and sales taxes. It’s still a decrease, but it’s not as bad as earlier predictions. This is significant because the state contributes to public school education.
The second reason speaks well of local school officials and the board. Budget trimming and delaying the filling of 27 vacant positions is putting budget needs more in line with actual revenue projections. Preston indicated the school system can survive without the positions and changing the status of those it could use to part-time jobs.
Taxpayers appreciate this extra effort on the part of elected and salaried school officials. As stated when the board decided to potentially proceed with a 1 percent special purpose local option sales tax question on the November ballot, if ever there was time to hold the line on spending, it’s now. Too many individuals and families are struggling to recover from the loss of income after being furloughed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The more nickels and dimes they can keep for themselves to catch up on unpaid bills and feed themselves, the quicker they will be able to shake off the ill-effects of the virus.
Residents, for the most part, are very supportive of public school education in this community. They’ve passed sales taxes for the construction of new schools. They are more than willing to make sure the children of the community receive the best.
It’s just that now is not the time to ask them to turn out their pockets. Many already have for bare necessities.