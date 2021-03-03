The vaccine rollout in Georgia, and by extension Glynn County, seems to be going smoothly. Yes, there were some hiccups early on when it came to the Coastal Health District setting up appointments for people to get the vaccine. Their systems clearly were not ready for the response, but they have since rebounded and fixed the issue.
When it comes to doling out the vaccine, we hear nothing but compliments for the way it is handled whether it is the health department or the hospital. Whether it is a mass vaccination site like what was done at Selden Park or an individual appointment, the process of getting the vaccine has been handled with the utmost professionalism and compassion.
The list of vaccine eligible groups will grow starting Monday when educators and school staff are added to the list along with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents with children with complex medical conditions.
Teachers and school staffers were the logical choice for the next group to get the vaccination. While we are lucky to live in an era where technology allows us to adapt to a pandemic by moving to remote learning, it is not a permanent solution.
The best way for children and teens to learn is in a classroom environment. It allows them to tune out the rest of the noise they are bombarded with every day and focus on learning. It also allows them the chance to interact in person with people of a similar age and maturity, which helps build social skills that will benefit them as they continue to grow.
One way to get kids back into the classroom sooner is to help teachers get more comfortable with being in the classroom. While educators love the students they teach, they also have families and legitimate concerns about potentially bringing COVID-19 into their homes. Getting the vaccine will hopefully assuage their concerns and help get the students who aren’t in the classroom back as soon as possible.
Glynn County Schools was ready for the announcement, having already reached out to teachers about who were interested in getting the vaccine and making preparations with the public health department. The plan is to provide a centralized vaccination clinic for school district employees.
The school district deserves praise for being on the ball when it comes to offering staff vaccinations and getting a system set up to achieve that. The more people we can get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to something resembling life before the pandemic.