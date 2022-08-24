It is inevitable that a child or teen will question why they have to go to school. It is built in to their inquisitive and sometimes rebellious nature to seek answers for why they have to do something. If the tried and true “because I said so” doesn’t work, the University System of Georgia is here to help you with evidence that shows how important it is to get an education.
A study by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, shows that each level of higher education can add to a USG graduate’s total earnings. The study was announced at a recent Board of Regents meeting, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
The study showed increased earnings of a person’s lifetime for each level of post-secondary education: $238,455 for a certificate, $377,000 for an associate degree, $1,152,500 for a bachelor’s degree, $1,399,500 for a master’s degree and $2,037,500 for a doctorate. While this study focused on USG schools only, it is a safe bet that similar increases would be seen at other institutions.
Those numbers might not sway a younger child, but they could grab the attention of teens considering their options for the future. That’s why the system also created a new website called Georgia Degrees Pay at www.usg.edu/georgia- degrees-pay. The site is designed to provide potential students all the information they need about degrees, costs and affordability and students’ success at the system’s 26 public colleges and universities.
Even if a graduate feels a four-year college may not be right, there are a variety of technical schools and programs that teach a skill or trade that can provide a profitable career for anyone.
Education plays a vital role in someone’s future, and the same discrepancies that we see in the USG study have also been seen at the high school level. Study after study has shown that students who graduate from high school earn more in their lifetimes than those who drop out.
That is why teachers, school staff, outside organizations and others do so much to keep a kid from dropping out of school. They want what is best for the students under their care, and they know that a student who drops out will more than likely have a harder life than those who graduate.
The simple fact is that the more education you have, the more likely you are to have a job that will be fruitful to your future endeavors. We know school can be tough, but we encourage everyone going — whether you are a high school or college student — not to give up. The hard work will pay off in the future.