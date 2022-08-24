It is inevitable that a child or teen will question why they have to go to school. It is built in to their inquisitive and sometimes rebellious nature to seek answers for why they have to do something. If the tried and true “because I said so” doesn’t work, the University System of Georgia is here to help you with evidence that shows how important it is to get an education.

A study by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, shows that each level of higher education can add to a USG graduate’s total earnings. The study was announced at a recent Board of Regents meeting, according to Capitol Beat News Service.

More from this section

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: New store puts spotlight on Indian foods

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: New store puts spotlight on Indian foods

The mural on the front of ARCO Supermarket looks like it could have been inspired by old TV shows except it’s too neat for “Green Acres.” Also missing is a guy lounging in bib overalls and straw hat while cradling a jug of ‘shine so that rules out “Hee Haw.”