It is no secret that there are legitimate concerns about the workforce in the Golden Isles. It’s been an issue stakeholders have been working on for decades.
The problem was spelled out in January during the annual Georgia Economic Outlook presentation. Don Mathews, a professor in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia, said the local population of prime workforce age — people between 25 and 54 years old — has remained static the last 15 years.
In essence, the Golden Isles needs more young people in its workforce. One place to start is by helping the next generation.
That is where the Golden Isles College and Career Academy comes in. GICCA offers career pathway programs in 18 fields covering a wide range of careers from graphic design and health care science to automotive services and engineering.
Some of the hardest hit areas when it comes to industries looking for workers are among the fields GICCA offers. Just ask anyone who has had to have work done on a car locally how tough it is to get in to see a mechanic. Some places don’t have available appointments for weeks because they are so busy.
New GICCA CEO Brian Weese knows the issues that are affecting the local workforce. Before he became CEO, he was at CCGA as director of career and academic advising. He also worked 12 years with the Georgia Department of Labor.
His role at GICCA also includes a new title — workforce strategy leader. Weese’s role includes leading the Golden Isles Talent Development Strategy, which aims to ensure the area is a top location for talent development and attraction that supports a growing and diverse industry.
To put it simply, Weese told The News his goal is to make the Golden Isles the best place to live and work. That’s something we would like to see, too.
We applaud the work local education and business leaders have done to be proactive in addressing the workforce issues the Isles is facing. Instead of pointing fingers and playing the blame game, they are working together to not only address the problem head-on, but also give students the skills they will need to succeed once they enter the workforce. It is a win-win for everyone.
We wish Weese good luck as he embarks on his new challenge. With his experience, he certainly seems the right choice to continue implementing GICCA’s mission.