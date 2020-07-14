The Glynn County Board of Education is facing a mountain-sized task. It and Georgia’s 180 other public school systems must plan out how to maintain a safe environment for students, teachers and the system’s employees when school reopens in August.
It’s not a responsibility many would be overly eager to volunteer for. It’s one thing to be responsible for yourself and your own household.
It’s quite another to be accountable for the health of thousands of children, hundreds of teachers and employees, and thousands of families on a daily basis.
Included in the pre-opening details must be some viable emergency backup plan should something go awry. It will be needed should panic hit, a scenario that is highly likely if an outbreak of COVID-19 is reported at any of the schools. Parents opting to send children to school at the beginning of the year may change course. If they feel the risk to health is too great, they may decide to keep their children home.
Learning at home via the school system is already an option for families. Parents had the chance to choose this route by simply notifying the school administration. Many are likely to favor this alternative to school attendance if the number of virus cases continues to rise or fluctuate precariously.
A sudden influx of home-bound students, though, could present a major problem to a school system that is unprepared. The reason: not every family is equipped to receive daily lessons from teachers at home via the internet. Believe it or not, there are some families who are surviving just fine without the World Wide Web at their fingertips. Many do not even possess the simplest computer.
Ideally, many of these families would do what is necessary to keep children home and continue their daily lessons with the assistance of cyberspace. They will abandon whatever reason prevented them from connecting to the internet, at least while school is in session and the coronavirus remains a real threat.
Then, of course, there are those who have little to no room in the monthly household budget for the internet or a computer. Such families exist.
These children cannot be left behind.
The community can trust the school system and teachers to do everything in their power to make sure every child has an opportunity to move forward in his or her education. We only hope they sound the alarm if limited resources become an obstacle.
They may find willing partners in the community.