Georgia has done it right, and the proof, as they say, is in the pudding. A reenergized economy, one that continues to easily attract new investment opportunities and new jobs to the state, and a record low unemployment rate are just two of them. And this while other states are wrestling with sinking or deflated economies.
Georgia’s unemployment rate, a figure straight from the office of the state Department of Labor, is around 3.2 percent. That’s more likely a reflection of the jobs that will remain unfilled by perfectly capable individuals — the people seen almost daily begging on the streets and grocery store parking lots for handouts and “spare change.”
Some businesses across the state remain concerned about their future because of the lack of applicants for the jobs they’re offering. That can’t be helped, not even in a robust economy. Despite problems such as these, life is looking up in the Peach State. Even revenue tax — collections are up, another strong indication of an economy on the mend.
Here are a few interesting statistics from the Labor Department. Jobs were up by 14,300, 1.3%, over the month and up 194,400, 4.4%, over the year to 4,578,200. Here’s another impressive statistic: 86% of the jobs lost in March 2020 and April 2020 have been gained back.
Where are all the naysayers now in this 17th consecutive drop in unemployment in Georgia, the men and women who preached doom and gloom with each new pro-economy policy unfurled from the governor’s office? Guess they’ve crawled back into the woodwork, from whence they came.
While other states battened down their economic hatches, shutting off commerce in the fight against COVID-19 and its spread, Georgia kept the door open. Citizens are seeing the results of that prudent decision-making today. States in panic mode passed edicts directed at the virus while allowing their economies to flatline.
Georgia’s leadership did not panic and kept more than the pilot light lit on the state’s economy, and today it shows.