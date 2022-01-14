Looking for good news as it relates to the economy has been tough to come by in 2022. Anyone who has been to a grocery store or gas pump has no doubt noticed the price of goods on the rise as Americans feel the icy grip of inflation.
Not everything is gloom and doom, however. The Georgia Economic Outlook held Thursday on Jekyll Island offered some hope for local and state economies this year.
Ben Ayers, dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, told those gathered that the state’s economic outlook for the year is positive. Ayers said steady growth was expected and that growth will be powered by the private sector with continued growth from state and local governments, and the ongoing housing boom.
Of course, there are plenty of things that could affect whether the economy flourishes. Most notably is the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the continued growth of inflation and supply chain problems.
Locally, the numbers show an economy that is strong. College of Coastal Georgia’s Don Mathews called the local picture “rosy” with an unemployment rate of 2.1%, construction up 21% and a 12% increase in the number of vessels that come through the Port of Brunswick.
The big problem we face locally is an aging workforce. The population of the prime workforce age — people between 25 to 54 years old — has remained static for the last 15 years. Mathews hit the problem on the head, saying the Isles needs more young people.
As for where growth will come locally, both Ayers and Mathews said Brunswick is the key.
While there was good news from their economic forecast, Ayers and Mathews showed that there is still plenty that can be improved. The good news is that the solutions for some of these issues can help solve other problems.
Continuing Brunswick’s growth starts with having more housing for people. There is a concerted effort underway to bring more lofts, town homes and apartments to downtown Brunswick. Increased housing will bring more people downtown, which will also bring more businesses to the area to serve the needs of the people moving in.
Those kinds of amenities and services could go a long way to attracting more young people to the area and help retain the young workers that currently live here. Using some of the Oglethorpe block to add even more housing to the area is a solution city leaders should be considering.
While the economic outlook looks better for 2022, it’s important for leaders to continue to focus on fixing lingering problems. If we can’t find solutions to issues like increasing the area’s workforce, next year’s outlook may not be as rosy.