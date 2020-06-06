With the COVID-19 pandemic going on, it is hard to sometimes focus on other health care issues. One pervasive disease that continues to haunt many of Americans is addiction.
Addiction is an insidious disease that has millions of Americans in its cruel grip. The results from the 2017 National survey on Drug Use and Health show just how big a problem addiction remains in our society.
The survey said that 30.5 million people ages 12 years old and up had used an illicit drug in the past 30 days. One in four young adults between 18 and 25 years old were current illicit drug users. In total, approximately 19.7 million people 12 years old and above had a substance use disorder related to their use of alcohol or illicit drugs.
The substances that we abuse — alcohol, cigarettes, illicit and prescription drugs, among others — become more important than life itself when they get their hooks into people. Addiction destroys all aspects of a person’s life. It takes a massive physical toll on the body while life and the relationships crumble away in its wake.
Supporting an addiction has lead many into a life of crime. They take from others, or do other unsavory things to continue to feed their habit. But no matter how strong the grip of addition is, it is important to know that it can be broken. For proof of that, just look to the five success stories that graduated from the Drug Court program this week.
Drug Court is the Brunswick Judicial Circuit’s program that offers nonviolent felony drug offenders a chance at a new life through counseling, education and a healthy immersion into a 12-step recovery program. The success of the people in the program shows that it is never too late to get one’s life back on track.
Stories like graduate Bobby Cargile should encourage others who are suffering that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Cargile was facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property and said his life at the time was a mess. But he went through the Drug Court program and now owns his own painting and renovation business.
If you are battling addiction and need help, we encourage you to reach out for help. Talk to family, friends, spiritual leaders, doctors or call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrations national hotline at 1-800-662-4357.
It will take effort, but addiction can be defeated. The five graduates of Drug Court are proof of that.