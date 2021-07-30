It is cliché to say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results. While the phrase is obviously not the dictionary definition of insanity, it reflects the truth that too many people fail to learn from their mistakes or the mistakes of others.
If you need proof of this phenomenon, just look in The News’ CrimeScene section that runs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. That is where we compile the complaints county and city police officers release in their daily reports.
Read enough of those reports, and it will become clear that there are too many people who haven’t learned from the mistakes of others when it comes to issues such as people reporting thefts from unlocked vehicles and shoplifters who are unsurprisingly caught by a store’s security team.
Among the most egregious and unfortunately common crimes found in these reports is driving under the influence.
It appears that those who overindulge on alcohol haven’t gotten the message that they should leave the driving to someone else. All too often, CrimeScene will have a report of some intoxicated person either swerving off the road, going well above the speed limit or breaking other traffic rules, endangering themselves and other drivers and passengers on the road.
Sometimes the cops don’t even have to give chase. We’ve seen plenty of reports of police pulling up to a vehicle that is just sitting at a traffic light or intersection because the inebriated driver is passed out behind the wheel.
There is simply no excuse that validates getting behind the wheel when drinking. The inconvenience of having to go back and get your car the next day is nothing compared to the jail time and massive fine you can get for a DUI. It certainly pales in comparison to a drunk driver killing themselves or others in a crash that could have easily been prevented.
According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, a person is killed in drunk-driving related crashes every 52 minutes in the United States. Don’t become or contribute to such a disheartening statistic.
If you are going out and planning to drink, make sure you have a designated driver to get you home. If that’s not an option, use a ride-sharing service or call a taxi or friend to get you home.
Let’s show a little more common sense and learn from the mistakes others have made because if you do drink and drive, expect to be caught.