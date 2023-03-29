Videos that go viral often feature something that is spectacular or unbelievable. A video out of California achieved that feat yesterday with something that many people have never seen before.
The video is from a vehicle going down a section of freeway in Chatsworth, California, in the Los Angeles area. A black vehicle is driving in front of the vehicle recording video with a silver truck driving alongside in the lane right of the black vehicle.
Suddenly, a tire flies loose from the truck and flies underneath the black vehicle. The tire shoots underneath the black vehicle with such force that it sends the vehicle several feet into the air and causes it to flip multiple times before coming to a stop. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
While the viral video is breathtaking, it also serves as an important reminder to anyone driving that anything can happen at any time.
The driver in the black vehicle couldn’t have done anything to change what happened. The tire was under its car in a split second. It would have taken superhuman reflexes or precognition to stop the crash from happening.
It does show, though, the importance of paying attention to your surroundings when driving. Anything can make its way into the middle of the road. Tire pieces are a constant hazard, especially on major highways where tractor trailers carry cargo across the land.
Animals can also be an issue. We’re sure plenty of drivers have seen a line of deer on the side of the road at night or had to stop suddenly when a small animal flashes across the road at the last second.
Those are just a few examples on why drivers need to have their eyes focused on the road and not their cellphones or other devices while driving, but there are plenty more.
In the few seconds that a driver looks away from the road to check a text message or do something else, the car in front of them could slam on their brakes. By the time the distracted driver realizes this, it’s usually too late and they crash into the driver in front of them.
At best, the crash will damage both vehicles and could leave them disabled. That would tie up traffic, lead to a costly repair bill and likely an increase in a driver’s insurance premium. At worst, drivers or passengers could be seriously injured or killed.
Remember that when you are driving, you are operating a large, complex machine that requires full focus to operate properly. If drivers do that, they will be ready for almost anything that comes at them on the road.