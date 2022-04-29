In case you haven’t left your home in a while, this is a pretty busy time of year for the Golden Isles. With winter and its colder days in the rearview mirror, more and more visitors are beginning to descend upon our small part of the world.
This is obviously a very good thing. Tourists who come to the Isles to spend a few days relaxing at the beach, teeing it up at one of the many excellent golf courses in the area, paddling through our scenic marshlands or spending time doing any of the myriad of other activities the Isles offers are a big boon to the local economy.
It does have a few drawbacks, especially for residents who are used to their routines. More people means more vehicles out and about on the roadways. More vehicles means more traffic, which means to expect anything from errands to your daily commute taking longer than usual.
These circumstances will no doubt lead to some frustration over the next few months. That’s why we encourage everyone to practice a little patience when navigating the Isles over the summer.
The best way to deal with any potential traffic issues is to leave a little earlier to give yourself more time to get where you’re going. If you find yourself running late, you may feel more pressure to do things like exceeding the posted speed limit or running a red light so you aren’t further delayed. That is a mistake for a plethora of reasons, the most obvious being such traffic infractions are obviously against the law.
County and city police departments may be dealing with some staffing shortages but between both departments, the sheriff’s office, the Georgia State Patrol and other agencies, there will still be plenty of officers out on patrol. They will catch you and stop you if you break the law.
If a ticket or a stay in jail isn’t enough of an incentive, perhaps self-preservation is. Speeding, running a red traffic signal, driving drunk or distracted could lead to a crash that injures or kills yourself, your passengers or other motorists.
The spring and summer are a tremendous time of the year, especially when you live in or visit a place such as the Golden Isles. Don’t let your fun be ruined because you didn’t follow the rules of the road. Let’s all stay safe as we navigate around our busy thoroughfares.