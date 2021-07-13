After the new Sidney Lanier Bridge opened in 2003, anticipation of lighting up the individual cables of the structure to create a new night skyline for Brunswick and the Golden Isles rose to a new crescendo. Many associated with the hospitality industry had been looking forward to it since construction of the new bridge began in 1995.
But, alas, the excitement soon fizzled. Bright lights so high up in the air, warned environmentalists, as well as state and federal biologists, would disorient nesting sea turtles, potentially thwart them from completing their innate journey to the beaches along the shorelines of Glynn County to deposit their eggs. All in all, it would just be another nail in the coffin of a struggling species, the community was advised.
Out of concern for the perpetuation of the species, the dream was abandoned. The cables would remain unlighted.
Keeping the lights low along the shoreline during the spring and summer turtle nesting season is a never ending battle for biologists and environmentalists. On Jekyll Island, for example, shore lights are kept to a minimum. Even those walking the beach after dark are urged to use low intensity red light.
These and other rules, closely monitored by wildlife biologists and an army of volunteers, are for the benefit of protecting a vulnerable species, the public is often reminded.
This is why it is difficult to understand why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is insisting on dredging the Brunswick harbor channel during the height of turtle nesting season. The corps is currently collecting public input on a plan to do just that after a federal judge prohibited dredging activity at the mouth of the harbor this past May.
Many understand and sympathize with the agency’s frustration in being restricted to a small patch on the calendar for harbor projects that could prove harmful to endangered species. But it’s a sacrifice the private sector is willing to make to ensure the survival of sea turtles.
How complementary it would be to that effort if the federal government, the enforcer of rules and regulations, felt the same.