Hurricane Dorian has come and gone without doing much damage to the Isles. For that, we should be thankful.
The evacuation order was lifted Thursday morning, and people returning to their homes will find a familiar sight when they return. With the exception of downed trees and power losses, Dorian stayed far enough offshore to not bring any significant damage to the Golden Isles in the form of hurricane force winds or storm surge.
The Joint Water and Sewer Commission didn’t have to shut down the system, so everything should be in working order when you arrive home. Some people did lose power as the winds downed some trees and limbs, but Georgia Power crews were Johnny-on-the-spot when it came to making repairs. Many of the outages were fixed quickly with Georgia Power expecting that all customers would have their power restored by Thursday afternoon.
County crews made quick work of any damage that occurred. Georgia Department of Transportation crews also moved quickly in making sure all the bridges in the area were safe to drive on, speeding up when evacuees could return home.
What it boils down to is all did what they were supposed to. County and state officials were prepared for the worst and when that didn’t happen, they moved quickly to make sure evacuees could get back as soon as possible. Everyone who contributed to the preparation and cleanup efforts deserves a thank you for your hard work.
Praise should also be heaped on those who followed the evacuation orders. Yes, Dorian turned out to not be as much of a threat to us as it could have been, but the evacuation order was still the right call. And those who obeyed the orders made the right decision too.
It is human nature that some will look at the non-factor Dorian turned out to be in the area and be mad that an evacuation was ordered. It may even lead some to ignore an order the next time one comes.
It is important to understand that hurricanes are incredibly devastating and a hard-to-predict force. Dorian was unlike any hurricane we had ever really seen. The way it stalled over the Bahamas, moving at a speed that almost all of us could walk at, was an extremely unusual event.
All it would have taken for Dorian to bring more catastrophic results to the Golden Isles was a slight shift further to the west.
Be grateful that Dorian shifted further to the east and left the Isles mostly unscathed. But don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security that all hurricanes are going to be like Dorian. You can cure that line of thinking by looking at the devastation Dorian caused in the Bahamas and other parts of the Southeastern U.S.
Part of the reason why cleanup and re-entry went so smoothly is because everyone involved was prepared. It’s important that citizens keep that in mind for when the next storm rolls our way.