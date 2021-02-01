Winter is a relative term depending on where you live. While the northeast part of the U.S. is in the grips of a massive snowstorm, the Golden Isles on Sunday experienced temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s accompanied by some light rain.
Nothing reflects that difference more than having a week dedicated to storm preparedness while we’re still in winter, and that’s exactly what this week is. Across Georgia, the week of Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 is dedicated as this year’s Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
Let’s not be too hasty to put up our heavy coats. The Isles will see some lows dip into the 30s this week, so winter is still hanging around. But our state, like a good chunk of the south, is no stranger to seeing strong thunderstorms develop in the winter months. You just have to look at our neighbor to the west to see how deadly a thunderstorm can be.
A tornado tore through the central Alabama towns of Fultondale and Center Point on the night of Jan. 25. The destructive phenomenon was at points 900 feet long, on the ground for nearly 10 miles and featured wind speeds that reached 150 mph at times, according to al.com. When it was done, 30 people were injured and a 14-year-old boy was killed.
Unfortunately, our region of the country is perfectly set up for such storms like this in the winter months. The cold air sweeping in from the north combines with the warmer fronts in our area to produce deadly results.
So why February may seem a little early to think about what to do during a severe weather event, now is a great time to make sure your family knows what to do if this situation arises.
Being prepared starts with knowing what the forecast is on any given day. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service do a tremendous job of letting the public know if conditions are ripe for such events.
If a tornado forms in your area, be ready to activate your plan. The ideal place to shelter from a tornado is in an underground shelter or basement. If that’s not available, then shelter in a small, windowless room or hallway on the lowest level of a sturdy building.
If you live in a mobile home, evacuate to a sturdier building or underground shelter as soon as possible.
Mobile homes are not a safe place to be in a tornado. If you are caught outside, try to get to a building, shelter or if nothing else is available, a vehicle.
Visit https://www.weather.gov/ffc/swpw_2021 for more information on storm preparedness. Now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared should such a violent storm happen here.