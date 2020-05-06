The modern age has never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic. Having all the daily activities we have become accustom to — school, work and nearly all types of social experiences — essentially paused is a tough adjustment to make.
One of the things that was postponed was the state’s primary election. Originally slated for May 19, the election has been pushed back to June 9. How many people will actually show up at the polls that day is anybody’s guess.
As the state reopens, there will no doubt be a lot of people who won’t be comfortable with the idea of going to a polling place to cast a ballot. Even with more people taking advantage of early voting, which starts May 18, a lot of people will be congregating on June 9 at polling places. No matter how sanitized a place is and how rigidly masks will be enforced, it will be hard to maintain a comfort level for many who want to vote. That is doubly true if you are in a vulnerable group that is taking extra precautions to make sure the virus stays as far away from you as possible.
That would probably explain why absentee ballots are such a hot commodity this election year. Chris Channell, Glynn County Elections and Registration supervisor, told The News last week that the county will probably have close to 15,000 absentee ballots with applications still trickling in.
If you are a registered voter who doesn’t want to risk being at a polling place during early voting or on the actual day of the election, we encourage you to fill out an absentee ballot application so you can exercise your right and duty to vote.
Registered voters should have received an application for an absentee ballot by now as the state was planning to mail out applications to all registered voters.
But if you somehow didn’t get one, an application can be found at Glynn County Board of Elections website at glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections, or at the state website at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Those forms can be turned into the board’s office in person or by mail at 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick, GA 31520, faxed to 1-888-870-1374 or emailed to glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov.
Like Channell, we encourage you not to drag your feet when it comes to getting that application in. The sooner you get it done, the better it will be for all involved, for each application must go through a verification process. You wouldn’t want some hiccup in the process to derail your chance to vote because you procrastinated.
The deadline for applications is June 5 at 5 p.m., but there is no time like the present. Get ahead of the game and get yours in today.