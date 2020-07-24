There have been some pretty dour predictions for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. Colorado State University is projecting 20 named storms in 2020 with nine of them becoming hurricanes and four of those nine reaching major hurricane status.
If you are scoffing at that projection, early indicators are showing that prediction may be right on the money.
The season officially started in June, but historically the storm activity doesn’t pick up until late August and September.
We are still about a month away from the beginning of what is typically the historical peak of hurricane season, yet 2020 already has already seen seven named storms.
Right now, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is churning toward the Caribbean Sea. Its predicted path so far has the storm tracking between South America and the Caribbean nations of Haiti and Dominican Republic. It could reach hurricane status as it tracks that way.
If that wasn’t enough, there could be an eighth named storm by the time this paper lands on your doorstep.
Tropical Depression Eight was, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, located in the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana. It is forecasted to be a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall on the coast of Texas on Saturday.
There is also a disturbance just off the coast of Africa that already has the attention of the National Hurricane Center. We will not know what will become of it for a few weeks, but the center is already tracking it.
There is a strong likelihood that the Isles will feel nothing from these storms.
The tropical depression is bound for the Texas coast and Gonzalo could follow suit, though its projected path after it reaches the Caribbean Sea hasn’t been forecasted yet.
That doesn’t mean Isles residents should be sitting idly by watching. Now is the time to make sure you and your family are prepared should a storm turn its wrath toward the Golden Isles.
The last thing you want to be doing if a storm is bearing down on us is figuring out what you plan to do.
Make sure you and everyone in your family knows the plan. Be sure to have your evacuation route mapped out in advance and your emergency kit already prepared. We suggest visiting www.ready.gov/kit to see what is recommended you have in your disaster kit.
Even if an evacuation is ordered, don’t forget, there is still a global pandemic raging. If you already have your disaster kit prepared, make sure it has been updated to include items such as face coverings that may be needed or required at shelters or hotels.
Our area has had to face menacing storms with alarming frequency the past few years. Sometimes they pass by harmlessly, other times they leave a path of destruction in their wake.
Don’t take the threat of a storm likely. Prepare now and be ready should the threat return.