If you haven’t been paying attention to the tropics, now is a good time to start doing so as the conveyor belt that spins up storms off the coast of Africa and sends them west to our part of the world is starting to kick into gear.
On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret reached the threshold to earn a name about a day after it became a tropical depression. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it headed west toward the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say it could become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday evening, according to the Miami Herald.
Bret’s future and where it will ultimately go is still unknown. Wind shear could keep it on a more southern pass, but some storm models also have it taking a more northern path.
Whether or not Bret impacts the Isles remains to be seen. In an advisory Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bret has a larger-than-usual uncertainty in its track. That uncertainty is why it is important for Isles residents to keep an eye on the situation and make sure they are prepared if Bret — or any storm — comes to our neck of the woods.
If Bret does stay away from the Isles, it’s no guarantee that the next storm will also pass us by. In fact, that next storm could be brewing now as there is an investigative area already forming behind Bret that has a 70% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours.
Even though Atlantic hurricane season started June 1, June is typically a slower time of year for tropical storms and hurricanes. The season usually gets cranked up in late August and early September, especially when it comes to storms that affect the Isles. Tropical Storm Hermine in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019 all came in that late August, early September time frame.
Don’t get lulled into a false sense of security by that history though. Early summer storms have caused issues in the Isles as recently as 2021 when Tropical Storm Elsa caused flooding issues when it stalled out over the Isles in mid-July.
Now is the time to make sure you have a plan should a tropical storm or hurricane head our way and make sure everyone in your household knows that plan. That includes making sure you have an emergency kit with items such as food, water, pet supplies, important documents, batteries and chargers, and other supplies.