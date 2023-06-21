If you haven’t been paying attention to the tropics, now is a good time to start doing so as the conveyor belt that spins up storms off the coast of Africa and sends them west to our part of the world is starting to kick into gear.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret reached the threshold to earn a name about a day after it became a tropical depression. As of Tuesday afternoon, Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it headed west toward the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters say it could become a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday evening, according to the Miami Herald.

When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.