We used this space two weeks ago to encourage people not to get too comfortable as the restrictions put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic are relaxed. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it’s worth repeating that sentiment after it was announced Monday that a third person in Glynn County has died from the virus.
Glynn County has seen more than 60 cases and one more death since our last editorial on the topic two weeks ago. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Glynn County has 196 cases with increased availability of tests playing a significant role in the upswing.
The infection rate around Glynn County has been relatively low despite the recent rise. But Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the nine-county Coastal Health District, said Monday that it is important residents continue to exercise caution. Davis added that the most effective means of combating the virus is for everyone to wear a mask and keep six feet apart, along with continuing to regularly wash your hands, staying at home if sick and covering your coughs and sneezes.
Anyone who has gone out the last couple of days can tell you not everybody is wearing a mask.
It seems like most people have just grown tired of dealing with the pandemic and decided they aren’t going to worry about it anymore. While that sentiment is understandable, it should not be encouraged.
People tend to follow the lead of others. If someone with a mask walks into a store and sees they are only one of a few people wearing one, it is easy to ignore the advice of a doctor like Davis and stop wearing their own mask.
If you are not elderly or do not have an underlying medical condition and contract the virus, statistics show that you stand a very good chance of surviving. But you can also become contaminated and unknowingly spread the disease to those who are in more danger from the virus.
The virus won’t go away just because we are ready for it. If we want to be able to enjoy the activities we love again, like football this fall, we need to continue to follow the advice of the health district by wearing masks in public and following all of the other guidelines.
Let’s look out for one another and hopefully keep the death toll from rising any further.