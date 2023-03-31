When people think about crimes such as sex trafficking, they probably think of seedy areas in big cities where these kind of crimes take place thanks to what we normally see in crime movies and TV shows. A conference that took place this week sought to show that such insidious crimes can happen anywhere — including the Golden Isles.
The Rotary clubs of St. Simons Island, Brunswick and Kings Bay hosted a two-day event this week looking to raise awareness of how human and sex trafficking affects the Isles. Among the speaker’s at the conference was Susan Norris. She is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization Rescuing Hope, which seeks to raise public awareness about sex trafficking, educate potential victims and first responders, and empower advocates and survivors.
Norris broke down how sex trafficking really takes place with perpetrators using force, fraud and coercion to lure in their victims. Social media and digital communication are a huge issue as traffickers use fake profiles to befriend girls online and build false relationships that lead to the girl being trafficked.
And the victims aren’t limited to people who are down on their luck or lack a permanent home. She said some trafficking victims can live at home and go to school as long as they come when their trafficker reaches out.
It’s also not just females who are trafficked either. Males can also find themselves the target of traffickers.
Sporting events and conventions increase the demand for sex trafficking. Add that to the fact that the Isles is a hot spot for tourists, and there are factors that can lead to the Isles being a place where sex trafficking is in demand.
We can’t pretend that these deceitful acts don’t take place in our scenic slice of the world. That’s why it is important that we don’t turn a blind eye when we see something that doesn’t look right.
There are some warning signs that could point to someone being trafficked or that someone is trying to lure a person into being trafficked like if someone is being physically abused or if a person has a controlling guardian or partner who won’t let them meet or speak to anyone alone or keeps tab on their movements, spending and communications. More indicators can be found at www.humantraffickinghotline.org.
We encourage everyone to not turn a blind eye on the innocent people affected by such horrific crimes.