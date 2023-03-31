When people think about crimes such as sex trafficking, they probably think of seedy areas in big cities where these kind of crimes take place thanks to what we normally see in crime movies and TV shows. A conference that took place this week sought to show that such insidious crimes can happen anywhere — including the Golden Isles.

The Rotary clubs of St. Simons Island, Brunswick and Kings Bay hosted a two-day event this week looking to raise awareness of how human and sex trafficking affects the Isles. Among the speaker’s at the conference was Susan Norris. She is the founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization Rescuing Hope, which seeks to raise public awareness about sex trafficking, educate potential victims and first responders, and empower advocates and survivors.

More from this section

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.