There are a lot of things in the world to be worried about right now. No doubt on the top of that list is the COVID-19 pandemic. Staying healthy and preventing the spread of the virus has been the focus of our country, and pretty much the entire world, since February. Even with our best efforts, tens of thousands have died from this insidious disease.
There is also the fallout that has come with basically shutting down all parts of life. Millions have lost their jobs, businesses are facing financial troubles and events that mark the season have been postponed or canceled. Life has seemingly been at a standstill. Even if it feels that the days and months are running into each other, it’s important to remember that the calendar is still turning.
June 1 will be the official start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. We imagine that the threat of a hurricane isn’t particularly high on anyone’s agenda right now — outside of those whose job it is to make sure the Golden Isles is ready for such a threat — but now is the time to make sure your family is prepared should another storm come our way.
As we have learned in the past four years, the Golden Isles is not immune to being ravaged by one of Mother Nature’s most powerful forces. Hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and 2017, respectively, did considerable damage to the Isles. Florence and Michael in 2018 gave us a scare, but ultimately didn’t affect the Isles. Hurricane Dorian last year was a unique experience as the strong storm seemed destined to bring destruction to our area before it stalled out over the Bahamas and eventually just dealt us a glancing blow.
We know what you’re thinking. All of these storms happened in September and October. We’ve got time to prepare before they arrive. Don’t be lulled into that false sense of security.
While it may not happen often, small hurricanes and tropical storms have been a big nuisance before in May. Storms don’t really care if it is officially hurricane season or not. Tropical Storm Beryl made landfall in our area in 2012, so it can happen.
While it may not have the cache of a hurricane, tropical storms can be deadly and cause their own brand of destruction. Tropical Storm Hermine, which hit before Matthew in 2016, did significant damage to the Isles.
The forecast for the season from the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project is calling for 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. Don’t wait until its too late to prepare.
Go to www.ready.gov/hurricanes to make sure you’re ready if and when a storm strikes in 2020.