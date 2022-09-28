As Hurricane Ian is getting closer to impacting the Golden Isles, preparations are already underway to fend off what could be the biggest problem the storm will bring to our area — flooding.

Public Works crews with the city of Brunswick spent Monday filling up sandbags to give out to city residents and to fortify portions of the city that are prone to flooding. County residents can get sand if they have their own sand bags from Glynn County Fire-Rescue stations No. 1, 2, 4 and 6. Each station did have an allotment of sandbags to distribute, but they were all given away by Tuesday afternoon.

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.