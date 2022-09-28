As Hurricane Ian is getting closer to impacting the Golden Isles, preparations are already underway to fend off what could be the biggest problem the storm will bring to our area — flooding.
Public Works crews with the city of Brunswick spent Monday filling up sandbags to give out to city residents and to fortify portions of the city that are prone to flooding. County residents can get sand if they have their own sand bags from Glynn County Fire-Rescue stations No. 1, 2, 4 and 6. Each station did have an allotment of sandbags to distribute, but they were all given away by Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone who lived in the Golden Isles when Hurricane Irma hit in 2017 knows the dangers such a big storm can bring when it comes to flooding. Homes and businesses in certain parts of the area were flooded out. The marsh between Brunswick and St. Simons was temporarily turned into one large body of water.
When leaders evoked Irma on Monday when discussing the possibilities of what we could see from Ian, we hope everybody was paying attention.
“If your home or business flooded during Irma or Tammy, this is going to be like that. Take precautions now,” said Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza on Monday.
The severity of what the Isles will get from Ian may vary as forecasters continue to track and predict what it will do, but it is becoming clearer that our area won’t be unscathed. That is why it is important for residents to prepare for its arrival.
No evacuation had been called for Glynn County as of Tuesday afternoon, but Leanza wrote Monday that people who live in flood-prone areas should consider their options. It would likely be safer for people who live in areas where it floods when there are high tides or heavy rains to go somewhere that doesn’t flood.
Now is also a good time to remember that no one should be driving or walking through flooded roads or pathways. It doesn’t take much water to cause a dangerous situation.
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of water can float many vehicles while 6 inches of water is enough to reach the bottom of most passenger cars and cause control and stalling issues. Some people had this problem in July 2021 when Tropical Storm Elsa stalled out in our area and flooded portions of Brunswick.
If you can’t see the road, don’t drive on it. That rule of thumb is good to follow on any occasion, but it should definitely be in your mind if you plan to go anywhere while Ian passes through our area.