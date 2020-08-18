Democracy comes with a few perks. Top among them is the ability of citizens to choose their leaders.
We call this choice free elections, elections unhampered by interference from anyone. That includes the U.S. government.
So why all of a sudden do certain leaders in Washington think it’s OK to tamper with the election process? And tampering is what they are doing when toying with the ability of citizens to vote by absentee ballot.
The postal service warned last week that it may no longer have the capability of delivering absentee ballots in time for inclusion in official election counts. It means the individual declared the winner, including those in close races, may in all actuality not be the pick of the majority. No one will know unless every vote is added to the final tally.
The postal service has even suggested states reconsider moving up the deadline for mailing absentee ballots. Cuts in services instituted by the new postmaster general are creating delays in delivery and forcing a reduction in the number of collection boxes across the country.
All of this comes at a crucial time as Coastal Georgians and the rest of the nation prepare to pick their national and state leaders, including the next president of the United States. Those unwilling to expose themselves to others out of fear of contracting COVID-19 will opt to stay clear of polling places and apply for an absentee ballot. They will refrain from voting in person.
With the postal service strapped with cutbacks, there’s a chance their vote won’t matter unless they mail it early enough to be delivered to the local elections board by the time the official tally begins.
Enough of this political skulduggery. Stop interferring with the right of Americans to select the men and women who will represent them in the new decade.
Either provide the postal service the funding it will need to get absentee votes to the proper ballot box in time or adjust the cuttoff time for mailing them in.
Every citizen has a right to be heard, and the best place to do that is at the ballot box.