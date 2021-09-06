It is safe to say that we are living in difficult times. Political strife seems to be at an all-time high. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage our communities. Just those two things would be enough to make people feel helpless, but then you add on the stressors of daily life and it can easily overwhelm the strongest of people.
That is why it is important to take care of your mental health, and why all of us must keep an eye out for friends and family who may be struggling so that they don’t try something like taking their own life.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The statistics show that suicide continues to be a pervasive problem in our society.
According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States. The numbers are more concerning for younger people, as suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between 10 and 34 years old.
The overall suicide rate in the U.S. has also increased 35 percent since 1999, with more than 48,000 lives lost to suicide in 2018. There are some signs to look for that could help identify when someone is considering suicide.
Suicidal ideation could begin as small as someone thinking they don’t matter or wishing that they weren’t here.
Other warning signs to look out for include increased alcohol and drug use, aggressive behavior, withdrawing from friends, family or the community, dramatic mood swings and impulsive or reckless behavior.
It is a psychiatric emergency when ideations become suicidal behaviors. If you see someone doing things such as collecting and saving pills, buying a weapon, giving away possessions, tying up loose ends like organizing personal papers or paying off debts or saying goodbye to friends and family, seek immediate help from a health care provider or call 911.
If you or somebody you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can also reach out to the the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to connect to a free, trained crisis counselor.
While we understand how some may feel like there is no hope, know that there are people who love you and want what is best for you. Suicide may seem like the answer, but it is not. It will only hurt those who care about you.
If you do have these thoughts, please reach out for help. No matter how hopeless it may seem, life is worth living.