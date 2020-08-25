The individuals who came up with the idea of requiring two separate voting places and two separate sets of poll workers during a general election that includes a referendum either do not know voters very well or deliberately went out of their way to make elections harder for people.
This is one law or rule that ought to be changed, discarded or suspended, and sooner rather than later.
This is what the Glynn County Board of Elections says it is facing with the addition of a county police referendum during the Nov. 3 general election. Residents who are properly registered to vote will cast ballots for president, as well as for other federal, state and local offices.
Voters also will decide the future of the Glynn County Police Department. Simply stated, residents will mull over two options: keep the county police force or eliminate it and return all law enforcement powers to the sheriff and deputies.
According to the county elections supervisor and board, the referendum must be presented on Election Day on a separate ballot at a separate voting place and supervised by a separate slate of poll volunteers. As if getting enough residents to staff regular election sites isn’t difficult enough, especially while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat, the board now has to recruit additional ones to hand out ballots and supervise voting sites for the police referendum.
Getting voters to step into the role of good citizen and exercise their constitutional right to choose candidates oftentimes takes beefed up goading.
Low voter turnout in past elections reflects as much. Convincing them to travel to another polling site to participate in a public referendum after casting a ballot in one election might require the wit and glib tongue of a seasoned midway barker.
How convenient it would have been for us all had the board of elections anticipated this and petitioned the state for a waiver.
There still may be time to hold the general election and the police referendum under the same roof with the assistance and under the watchful eyes of the same poll workers. Nov. 3 is still more than 60 days away.
We trust our county elections officials have by now begun to move on this and are now awaiting word from the state. If not, then there is no better time to start than now.
If the board of elections is unable to present the referendum at the same voting place on the same day at the same time, then it ought to be scrapped. The result would inaccurately reflect the intention of this community. It would be bogus.