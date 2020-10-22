“Teacher, teacher, Johnny’s looking at me!” “Teacher, teacher, Susie stuck her tongue out at me!”
Remember those early days of childhood in elementary school when what some unaffectionately referred to as “tattletales” could blow a recess for classmates or make them write in longhand 200 times “I must not stick my tongue out at others” for a silly antic or harmless behavior?
Well, they’re back, only this time these tattletales are not haunting school classrooms. They’re following politicians, especially those seeking election or re-election to federal office, and reporting every dinky faux paus or a seemingly faux paus committed by candidates.
One of the more recent candidates to evoke angry finger-pointing and ugly headlines from tattletales is Sen. David Perdue, a Republican completing his first term of office as Georgia’s spokesperson in the United States Senate. In a recent address to supporters — and to at least one tattletale — Sen. Perdue incorrectly pronounced the first name of Democrat Kamala Harris, the United States senator and former prosecutor who is offering herself for the nation’s highest office as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.
Mind you now, there are as many theories buzzing around the Sen. Perdue camp as there are footprints in the sand on St. Simons Island. The only two theories positioned at either end of the spectrum are, one, Sen. Perdue mistakenly said her name wrong, and, two, Sen. Perdue intentionally misspoke the name of the nation’s Democratic vice presidential hopeful.
The fact of the matter is, is this really the issue Georgians want to hang their vote on? Sen. Perdue is a Republican; Sen. Harris is a Democrat. Same comparison as cats and dogs? These days, you betcha. Both are tied to what is undoubtedly the loudest, most acid-throwing, no-holds-barred presidential contests ever to erupt across these 50 states. When the opposing sides are locked in debate, get out of the way or face being stung by one of numerous sharpened barbs fired from their mouths.
Just don’t get off message. In this election, Republicans and Democrats are peddling two entirely different functions of government. Pick the one that best fits and ignore the rest. Turn a deaf each to the tattletales, the people endeavoring to blind or confuse voters with insignificant details.
Did Sen. David Perdue purposely mispronounce the name of Sen. Kamala Harris? Most likely. There’s nothing unintelligent about Perdue or Harris. Neither could have gotten as far as they have today without a good head on their shoulders.
While poking a little fun at an opponent’s name might seem a tad boorish, it’s highly unlikely to change anyone’s mind about Sen. Perdue or Sen. Harris.