With the vacation season officially underway, let’s do what we can to avoid tragedy in the Golden Isles this summer. That is seldom an easy objective in a community endowed with beaches, sounds and rivers, but it can be done with forethought and unaltered vigilance.
As tempting as it may be on humid days in the hot sun, limit the intake of alcohol, including ice cold beer, to the shore. Drinking alcoholic beverages when piloting a boat or swimming is a risky combination. Coastal Georgia witnessed its first tragedy of the season Saturday when two boats collided in the Wilmington River near Savannah. Five people lost their lives in an avoidable mishap where one driver has been charged with boating under the influence.
Never agree to ride in a boat where the driver has been drinking or is under the influence of drugs.
Anyone who has consumed alcohol on a hot summer day knows firsthand the debilitating influences it can have on motor skills and clear thinking. It can turn everyday careful people into dangerous daredevils, blur the vision and slow the reaction of otherwise vigilant parents. Ocean and river currents can be treacherous, especially to children whose adult supervision is compromised by alcohol.
Alcohol should be particularly taboo to beachgoers with car keys and to those who are responsible for the safety of youngsters when near the water. Too many children are unaware of the dangers around them. Teens know better but will often ignore potential hazards. Sadly, some never live to tell about it.
Speaking of teenaged boys and girls, parents, give them a good, heartfelt talking to. Youth see cars and recreational vehicles as sources of fun and excitement. Remind them how deadly they can be to the reckless, regardless of driving skills. Warn them about speeding or showing off.
Mom, dad, be bold. Be stern. Caution sons and daughters that a single citation for a traveling violation or a report from a trustworthy friend or neighbor who witnessed a serious driving infraction will keep them from getting behind the wheel the remainder of summer, maybe even the remainder of the year. Teens might not think of their own safety as much as adults would like them to, but many will do whatever it takes to avoid losing car privileges.
One parent said she warned her teen to call her before attempting to drive if partaking of alcohol or drugs at a party or event. She would see to his safe return home. If he followed that rule, he would lose driving privileges temporarily. If he drove while under the influence and was fortunate enough to make it home, the next vehicle he operated would be one he purchased and insured himself, she told him.
Punishment is not the intent. Saving the life of a loved one and maybe someone else’s is.