It is a sad fact that even as all of us enjoy the holiday season, there are people among us who are still trying to swindle good people out of their money. Unfortunately, that is the reality currently in Glynn County.
Scammers are not taking the holiday off as con artists are again pulling phone scams in order to pry people from their hard-earned dollars. Their tactic of choice is calling people to tell them they owe a fine for not showing up for jury duty.
Here is how the latest version of the scam works. Citizens have received calls from a fake deputy who proceeds to tell the person that they missed jury duty. The “deputy” then demands payment of a fine over the phone, threatening the person with jail time if they don’t cooperate. This “deputy” may also have some personal information on the target, may spoof a real police department’s phone number and use intimidating means to separate honest citizens from their money.
It is important to remember that this is not how police departments conduct business. A real officer would not call and demand payment over the phone.
If you need more proof, citizens have reported being contacted by a “deputy Maze.” Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett confirmed there is no such deputy with the sheriff’s office.
This jury duty scam isn’t much different from other phone frauds that have been circulating in the area.
Some of them use our care and concern for the people we know against us by claiming that a relative has been arrested. They demand money be sent over the phone to bail out the relative in question. Another popular version of this scam takes out the jury duty part and just says that a person owes a fine and threatens jail time if it is not paid over the phone.
These scammers are a blight on our society. Anyone who has been out and about knows there are plenty of businesses hiring that would allow the con artists a chance to make an honest day’s living. Unfortunately, they would rather bully and intimidate good people into giving them money instead of working for it.
If you have had any phone interaction with someone claiming to be a police officer over the phone and demanding money, please report the incident to the appropriate authorities. You can call the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559 or the Glynn-Brunswick 911 center’s non-emergency line at 912-554-3645.
Maybe spending some significant time in jail for theft and impersonating a police officer will help them see the error of their ways.