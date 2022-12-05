Sometimes it feels like election season never ends. Even the day after elections take place, inboxes everywhere are bombarded with emails from candidates raising funds for the next election or some other cause. The reason it feels like it never ends is because in truth, it doesn’t.
That kind of attention can be a lot for people to handle. Being exposed to the same thing every day — even if you like something — can lead to apathy after a while. If you eat pizza for dinner every night, you will eventually get tired of it and want something else.
It was safe to wonder if the voters of Georgia would feel the same way toward the U.S. Senate runoff. The race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has gotten as much attention as any race this election season. It was an onslaught of ads anytime you turned on your TV, especially in the final week or so heading into Election Day.
A big part of that focus was because the state may decide the balance of power in the Senate. It was expected to be a close race and it was, so much so that it wasn’t decided in the general election. Neither Warnock or Walker got the needed 50 percent of the vote to win outright in November, which meant a runoff about a month later in December between the two of them.
Of course, a runoff also means another ad blitz to infiltrate your TV anytime you try to sit down and enjoy a show, movie or game. Voter apathy could have easily set in with people not showing up to the polls, especially considering that the race won’t have an impact on who controls the Senate as results in other states clinched a majority for the Democrats.
If the early voting numbers are any indication, apathy has not set in among the voter bases. In fact, Georgia voters are setting records for early voting during the runoff.
Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State, announced Saturday that 1,712,651 citizens have voted early as of Saturday morning. Glynn County contributed greatly to that effort with 15,468 voting during the five days of early voting the Board of Elections had last week.
Even with the record turnout though, there are still a lot of registered voters that still haven’t cast their vote. If you are registered to vote and still haven’t, we encourage you to take the time Tuesday to cast your ballot.
It’s been a long haul, but the end is almost here. Don’t let apathy keep you away from the ballot box now.