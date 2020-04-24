Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned. The uncaring, callous image this popular line conjures may soon become symbolic of Democrats in Washington if they stall federal relief funds in Congress with an extensive investigation while COVID-19 continues to take lives, rattle nerves and pummel the nation’s already flagging economy.
What’s happened to the party that produced so many larger-than-life men and women, so many American heroes and history-makers? Today’s version of this once giant of a political entity is slowly being reduced to a party of bitter grumblers lurking in the shadows of reason and ready to pounce on the opposing leadership whenever it feels there might be an opportunity to do so.
Two full-blown investigations of the administration of President Donald Trump have yielded little but contempt for American politicians on both sides of the aisle. Now, Democrats, led by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, yearn to look into the government’s readiness and response to COVID-19, as well as the trillions of dollars doled out to businesses and individuals to keep them solvent.
Do the Democrats really want to stop the flow of federal relief funds while grilling check-writers and thumbing through a mile-high pile of documents in an attempt to uncover something sketchy or smelly to hang on Trump? Just how long would that take, and what would become of ailing businesses, families and individuals in the meantime?
Finding a check or two that might warrant further scrutiny is likely when wading through trillions of dollars. There’s bound to be a few missing “i’s” or uncrossed “t’s.” But can it wait? Do Democrats really intend for Americans to suffer just for a chance to score a few political points?
Stop throwing rocks. Use them instead to build something. If this nation is to have two primary political parties, then let them both be strong ones.
Create good ideas, but have the guts and the character to embrace the other party’s blueprints when they promise success. The goal is supposed to be to improve the nation, not party standing.
Republicans don’t know everything. Neither do Democrats. Two minds are greater than one. There was a time when both sides were fully aware of that, and the country and its citizens advanced and prospered.